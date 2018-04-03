Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 3 | Apple meeting & caregivers resources

Tuesday, April 3
Music: Bloodline
It’s a night of metal with performances by Degrader, Set Sights, Perception and Benson. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/163451551126802, $12.
7-10:30 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Event: Amerasia Week 2018
The weeklong celebration kicks off with Jenny Yang, an award-winning, Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, social activist and festival organizer. Events continue through Friday. Fresno State, Satellite Student Union, 5280 N. Jackson Ave., Fresno, 559-278-4435, www.facebook.com/events/225726558170943, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Event: Apple/Mac user group meeting
Get up to speed on the latest in Apple products and technology. The meeting will include a discussion about privacy on the internet. UC Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-930-2706, www.facebook.com/fresnomug.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: ‘Stand by Your Lands’
The workshop focuses on defending and protecting Fresno-area public lands and will cover identifying the land, what threats face it and how the public can help. Center for Environmental & Social Justice, 4991 E. McKinley Ave., Suite 109, Fresno, 828-403-0418, www.facebook.com/events/2035552966728127.
6-8 p.m.
Community: Tools for caregivers
Valley Caregiver Resource Center provides family caregivers with information and resources to help care for themselves while caring for an older relative or friend. Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-224-9154, free.
2-4 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments