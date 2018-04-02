Five Things To Do Today, Monday, April 2 | Boz Scaggs, yoga for seniors & GMOs

Monday, April 2
Concert: Boz Scaggs
The singer and songwriter first rose to fame as a member of the Steve Miller Band before going on to find solo success in the 1970s with hits like “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle.” Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, foxvisalia.org, $46-$110.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Central Valley Cafe Scientifique
Listen to a panel discussion of experts as they dive into the ecological and health implications of genetically modified organisms in this meeting titled “GMOs and Transgenic Organisms – Threat or Opportunity?” Santa Fe Basque, 3110 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-278-3966, valleycafesci.wordpress.com.
7 p.m.
Event: Yoga for seniors
This class is designed for older yoga practitioners, from beginning to experienced. Learn how to free stiff joints, relax tight muscles and improve balance and mobility. Classes continue through May 7. Coil Yoga, 292 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/383501132099494, $75 per six-week class.
4:15-5:15 p.m.
Event: Camping basics
Learn what you need to take for a successful camping trip, from how to stay warm and dry to the necessary equipment. Get tips and ideas for fun activities and exploring local areas. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.rei.com/event/camping-basics/fresno/198179, free.
6-7:30 p.m.
Event: Breaking Up with a Client
Join Small Business Empowerment Network for some tips on how to end a client relationship, including providing a clear and reasoned argument for why the business relationship needs to end. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, smallbusinessempowerment.com/event-2872594, $10.
6-8 p.m.
