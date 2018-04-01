Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 1 | Easter egg hunts & brunch

Sunday, April 1
Music: Tribute to Neil Diamond
It’s Tommy Lee Crouse unplugged and playing the music of legendary Neil Diamond. The event begins with a non-denominational Easter service at 11 a.m. Engelmann Cellars, 3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/2115047702047442.
1-4 p.m.
Event: Easter egg hunt
Spend your Easter playing laser tag, visiting with the Easter bunny and attempting to win one of three baskets. An egg hunt will be held 2 to 3 p.m. No Surrender Laser Tag, 1200 Shaw Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/334410920298533, $12-$25.
Noon-9 p.m.
Event: Helicopter egg drop
Several local churches will hold Easter egg hunts but this one comes from the sky. Ten thousand airborne eggs will be dropped for children age 5 and younger, who will begin collecting eggs at 9:45 a.m., and children ages 6-12 who will begin at 10:05 a.m. Journey Church will hold an Easter service beginning at 10:45 a.m. Clark Intermediate School, 902 Fifth St., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1608492072520795.
9:15-10:45 a.m.
Event: Hanford Monologue Slam
It’s the final round of Hanford Multicultural Theater Company’s slam, in which contestants have performed in front of an audience and a panel of judges and moved to the next round where they battle it out for a cash prize of $500. Bastille, 113 Court St., Hanford, 559-997-3838, hanfordmtc.com, $5.
5-9 p.m.
Event: Easter brunch
Take the day off from the kitchen and enjoy Easter brunch with your family at one of several local restaurants hosting holiday events. Belmont Country Club, 8253 E. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5078, ext. 15, www.facebook.com/events/177843789688806, $9.95-$25.95.
10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
