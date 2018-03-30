Straight diss: Rapper leaves out Fresno on his rescheduled tour

It's official.
A$AP Ferg has got no love for Fresno.
The Harlem rapper's actions over the past couple of weeks certainly reflect that attitude.
Less than two weeks after abruptly canceling his March 19 showing in Fresno, A$AP announced he was rescheduling the remainder of his "Mad Man" Tour.
Never miss a local story.
But he did not include Fresno when tweeting out 15 re-booked showings.
Ferg, whose real name is Darold Brown Ferguson Jr., did not explain why he was rescheduling his tour aside from a statement posted on social media and the tour’s official website:
“I’m rescheduling the second half of my Mad Man Tour. All postponed shows will be made up in the summer. To all my fans coming out to the shows, thank you for your overwhelming support and I’ll see you in July.”
Fresno fans were already wondering what was going on when Ferg canceled his performance at the Rainbow Ballroom “due to illness,” Strummers, the event’s promoters stated.
But the very next day, Ferg was back on stage and performing in San Francisco.
Now, Fresno misses a chance to see Ferg again.
Ferg received the BET Hip Hop Awards “Rookie of the Year” in 2013.
His song “Work,” which came out five years ago, has received more than 85 million views on Youtube.com.
Comments