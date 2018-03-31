Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 31 | Bobby Bones, dames & dappers and Easter

Saturday, March 31
Event: Bobby Bones
He’s a radio DJ, TV personality, stand-up comedian, best-selling author and chart-topping recording artist. He’s also the host of the largest nationally syndicated morning show in country radio. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $34-$84.
9 p.m.
Event: ‘The Cholo Who Said Nothing’ reading
Poet and educator Kenneth Robert Chacon will read from his book, “The Cholo Who Said Nothing and Other Poems,” depicting the realities of gangs, addiction, family, faith and redemption. Fig Garden Regional Library, 3071 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-600-4071, fresnolibrary.org.
2-4 p.m.
Event: Dapper Stroll & Soirée
Think classy, men in suits and women in pin-up to flapper style and other World War II era attire. Get into the swing of things with a pre-party and dance demo from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Strummer’s. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $40-$100.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno FC
The Zorros, central San Joaquin Valley’s first professional soccer club, face Oklahoma City Energy FC. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno.
7 p.m.
Event: Easter Egg Hunt
Families are invited to participate in a community Easter egg hunt, visit vendor booths, win prizes and more. Calwa Recreational Center, 4545 E. Church Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1603292456421016.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
