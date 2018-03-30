Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 30 | John Cleese & Roy Orbison ‘returns’

Friday, March 30
Event: John Cleese Live on Stage
Comedy legend John Cleese answers many of your questions during a Q&A following a special screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $54-$84.
8 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Music: Durand Jones & The Indications
Durand Jones got his start in a small church choir in Louisiana before his career took him to Indiana where he would meet writing/producing duo Aaron Frazer and Blake Rhein. The three began writing original soul music they recorded themselves. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visaila, cellardoor101.com/event/durandjonesspecialguests, $10.
9 p.m.
Music: Roy Orbison Returns
Wiley Ray and the Big O Band play Roy Orbison’s hits including “Pretty Woman” and Crying.” The Only Cash Tribute Band and a Dash of Patsy Cline will also perform during Rockabilly Friday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $39.50-$59.50.
8 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
Historic Crest Theatre hosts the 1952 classic film starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. The film depicts Hollywood in the 1920s as it transitions from silent films to sound. Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1721895451189319, $5.
8 p.m.
Event: Wine tasting
The Meux Home Museum pairs wine and cheese with tours of the Victorian home built int he 19th and early 20th centuries. Meux Home Museum, 1007 R St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/227737441118002, $10.
6 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments