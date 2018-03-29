Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, March 29 | The Avett Brothers & Maundy Thursday

Thursday, March 29
Concert: The Avett Brothers
The group from North Carolina plays a mixture of old-time country, bluegrass, pop, folk and rock ‘n’ roll. Their ninth and most recent studio album, “True Sadness,” was released in 2016. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $55-$75.
7:30 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Event: Spring Carnival & Eggstravaganza
The fun-filled family event features an Easter egg hunt, kids craft zone, bounce houses, face painting and pictures with Whiskers, the Easter bunny. Zumwalt Park, Tulare, 559-684-4310.
5-7 p.m.
Event: Maundy Thursday
Observe the beginning of the Easter weekend by sharing the meal of bread and wine along with a choir and organ performance to commemorate the last supper of Jesus Christ. A brief service will be also held at noon at the church. Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/2027784020779688.
7 p.m.
Music: Retro Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash
Featuring Prey 4 Reign, Burnin’ Rope and Dave’s Not Here, a Foo Fighters tribute band. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Godspell Musical Production
Cornerstone Theatre Company presents its first musical with performances through Saturday. Wilson Theatre, 1145 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/174097573231703.
7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments