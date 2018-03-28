Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 28 | PechaKucha, Fresno FC & chocolate

Wednesday, March 28
Event: PechaKucha – Show and Tell
Expect a varied, fast-paced evening as each presenter shares their passion in a challenging format: 20 images for 20 seconds each. Bitwise Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/583131842026133, $8.
7:30 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Music: Blues Jam
Hear award-winning blues legend Richie Blue perform jazz, blues, rockabilly, blues rock and fusion. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1610151129076367.
7-10 p.m.
Event: Foxes viewing party
Don’t miss any of the action while the Fresno Football Club hits the road and takes on the Seattle Sounders. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/860231737493073.
7 p.m.
Event: Tarot & Tea
Bring tarot cards and learn how to deal with the energy during mercury retrograde. The Open Eye, 777 Minnewawa Ave., Suite 22, Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1548540215262630.
7-8 p.m.
Event: Chocolate factory tour
Learn how chocolate is made, from cacao beans to stone grinders and aged chocolate blocks, sample various chocolate bars and enjoy hot chocolate made from real chocolate in-house. Raphio Chocolate, 783 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/2012317612116401, $9.
8-9 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments