From Stormy to Comey, others borrowing from Trump's playbook

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in Trump's Washington? Borrow his media playbook. With suggestive statements, cryptic tweets, provocative lawsuits and must-see television interviews, Trump’s political foils are using some of his own tactics to grab - and keep - the spotlight. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo