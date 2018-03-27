Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 27 | Concert, trivia, grand opening and more

Tuesday, March 27
Music: Pacific Artist Series V
Fresno Pacific University closes out their 2017-2018 season with “The Compassion,” an original composition for instruments and voices by alumnus E.J. Hinojosa. Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-453-2267 , www.fresno.edu/arts/music/pacific-artist-series, $15, $10 seniors.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Tweedledeedle’s Trivia
Teams up to five can try out their trivia skills in a three round question game on Tuesday nights. The Planing Mill Artisan Pizzeria, 778 E. Center Ave., Visalia, 559-713-0818, www.planingmillpizza.com/, $5 per person.
6 p.m.
Event: Introduction to Pranic Healing
Kathryn Barile will give a short introduction to the no-touch system of energy healing. Brass Unicorn, 1007 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/618232921853607.
5-6 p.m.
Event: Build-A-Bear grand opening
Build-A-Bear Workshop is celebrating it’s grand re-opening after remodeling and will commemorate the event by donating two dozen bears to local Boys and Girls Clubs in the area. Fashion Fair Mall, 645 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.buildabear.com.
10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Event: Downtown Run Club
Whether you want to train for a long distance run or just want to get off the couch, join Valley Social Sports every Tuesday night for motivation and encouragement. Choose from one of several mapped-out routes. Meet in front of the water fountains outside Chukchansi Park at Kern and Fulton streets, www.facebook.com/events/163066907639928.
6 p.m.
