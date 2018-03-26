Five Things To Do Today, Monday, March 26 | Armenian Museum of Fresno & bridal show

Monday, March 26
Event: Opening night reception and speaker
Narine Tukhikyan-Khachaturian is the director of Hovhaness Tumanian Museum in Yerevan, and will be the guest speaker on the new exhibit, “Eclipse.” She curated the exhibit in Armenia in the fall of 2017 which was shut down after being on display for only three weeks. Armenian Museum of Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/172387786881968.
7-9 p.m.
Music: Glacier Veins
Enjoy a night of live music with performances by Glacier Veins, Bogues, The Midnight Avocados and Hazey Autumn. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1581849595267395.
7-10 p.m.
Event: Just the Tips Comedy Show
Connor McSpadden began his comedy career at the age of 16. He made his television debut on Roast Battle II on Comedy Central in early 2017. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/397420667370640.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Bridal Show
Bella Rose Bakery & Cafe hosts its first bridal show featuring cake samples, catering options and a variety of vendors, including photographers, flower shops, makeup artists and more. Bella Rose Bakery & Cafe, 1537 Lincoln St., Kingsburg, www.eventbrite.com/e/bella-rose-bridal-show-tickets-44389532286?aff=efbeventtix, $10.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: Dragon Ball Super Tournament
This is a three-round Swiss tournament. Legends Comics and Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/927212470785550, $7 per entry.
5:30-9 p.m.
