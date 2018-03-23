Looking for something to do Saturday? The place to be is downtown Fresno

If there ever was a time to have fun in downtown Fresno, Saturday would seem to be a pretty good day.
Three venues all located within a couple of blocks of each other will be holding their own popular event with the FresYes Fest at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., the Spring Fling Day Party at Broadway Event Center and another Fresno FC soccer game at Chukchansi Park.
The FresYes Fest, which attracted about 6,000 people last year, offers live music, food trucks and plenty of craft beer.
The event was so popular a year ago that people were turned away.
But organizers have expanded their party this time around and arranged for portions of Inyo Street in front of the brewery, and Fulton Street north towards Kern Street, to be shut down.
FresYes Fest admission is free and open to all ages. It runs 1-11 p.m.
If you’re looking for an adult-only crowd, check out the Spring Fling Day Party, which will help bring more foot traffic to the newly transformed Broadway Event Center. It opened for the first time to the public last weekend.
The event will be hosted by actor Sarunas J. Jackson, who stars in the HBO series “Insecure.”
The Spring Fling Day Party is for the 21-and-older crowd and runs 3-8 p.m. A dress code will be enforced with the listed attire as sundresses and khakis.
Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door.
As the evening gets under way, the Fresno FC, the city’s new professional soccer team, will host its second home game of the season, across Inyo Street at “The Chuk.”
The Foxes played before a vibrant crowd of 7,750 during their franchise opener last week.
Fresno FC (0-1) hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy II (1-0) in a USL match that starts at 7 p.m. (FYI … this is not the famed Galaxy team that plays in the MLS).
Tickets range from $17.50 to $92.50 on the team’s ticket website.
