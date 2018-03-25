Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 25 | Pups & Suds, antiques & donuts

Sunday, March 25
Event: Clovis Antiques Fair
The one-of-a-kind antiques fair began in 1989 and now features more than 90 dealers from all over California displaying and selling their treasures. Find popular items like vintage jewelry, furniture, repurposed items and more. Old Town Clovis, 559-298-5774, www.facebook.com/events/698827043838502, free.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Event: Pups & Suds
Enjoy food trucks, games, beer and raffle prizes while supporting Fresno Humane Animal Services. The event includes an adorable dog adoption showcase, where pups will strut down a runway in an attempt to find new homes. Gazebo Gardens, 3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-600-7387, www.eventbrite.com/e/pups-suds-a-night-in-the-garden-tickets-41854923202, $20.
5-8 p.m.
Event: Tiny house open house
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live in a tiny house, this is your chance to take a tour of three different models. California Tiny House, 3337 W. Sussex Way, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/140735263422116.
10 a.m.
Event: Fresno Donut Run
Runners in the 5K are treated to fresh doughnuts post-race, a custom T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/TheFresnoDonutRun, $45.
8-10 a.m.
Event: Family Style Dinner
This month’s family-style dinner features corned beef and cabbage with all the sides. Rev’s, 401 Clovis Ave., Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/revs-march-family-style-dinner-tickets-43949008668?aff=efbeventtix, $48.
6-9 p.m.
