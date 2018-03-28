This comic icon is ready to answer your questions. The more ridiculous the better.

If you were to chart out the success of John Cleese, it wouldn't be a straight line or a gentle upward slope.
Instead, you'd see long sections of plateau, punctuated by steep jumps, says Cleese, speaking on the phone in advance of a screening of his classic comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," on Friday at the Saroyan Theatre.
"It's been like that with Python," Cleese says. The British comedy troupe's first film, "And Now for Something Completely Different," was mostly overlooked in the U.S. when it was released in 1971. It wasn't until the late '70s that the group finally gained stateside popularity, thanks to the success on television and a series of live shows (their Hollywood Bowl performance in 1980 was made into a film).
After that, things went quiet, relatively speaking, Cleese says.
That's how things go for the 79-year-old comedian/actor.
"And suddenly for reasons quite hard to explain, they suddenly get better," he says.
Right now, better means a new sitcom on BBC called "Hold the Sunset" and renewed excitement in Cleese's work with Monty Python. Netflix recently acquired the rights to the entirety of the group's catalog.
In 2015, Cleese hit the road with fellow Pythoner Eric Idle on the Together Again at Last for the Very First Time tour.
Currently, he's in the midst of a solo tour that includes a screening of "The Holy Grail," followed by an hour or so of storytelling and question-and-answer sessions with fans.
On Monthy Python fans
Cleese has yet to meet a Monty Python fan he doesn't like, which seems impossible, but makes the screenings that much more enjoyable, he says.
"Python fans are extremely nice people," he says, with no hint of humor.
The tour is built around the fans. People are encouraged to bring their best questions; the sillier, the more ridiculous, the better. It's part of the marketing of the show (for anyone who has heard the radio spots). How the night progresses, depends on what questions are asked, Cleese says.
Which begs the question
How ridiculous can the questions get? At an event in Oslo, Norway, Cleese was asked the Scandinavian question: Which component part of an aircraft he would be, if he could be a component part of an aircraft? His answer: The joystick, obviously.
In Florida, someone asked if he thought the queen had killed Princess Diana. It might have been a serious question. He was the only one laughing. "You could hear the gasp," Cleese says.
Not every question is silly, of course. There are technical questions. Fans want to know how a certain scene was filmed, or how Cleese came up with a particular schtick. They want to know which of the Python cast he most dislikes. Then, there are also the philosophical and political questions.
Cleese has become known for his politics, which he openly shares on Twitter. Someone will surely ask about Brexit.
There are also questions about his work outside Monty Python. There are those who remember Cleese's work (both as an actor and writer) on the British series "Fawlty Towers," or in films like 1988's "A Fish Called Wanda." He was also in two James Bond films, starring as the gadget-making Q (he was also involved in the video game series).
That was a good gig, Cleese says. He worked a total of four days in four years and was allowed to co-write his scenes in the films.
"The crews had all worked on the first Bond movies together, so it was a familial feeling," he says.
On what makes Cleese funny
When asked about what makes him good at writing comedy (a profession he says very few are good at), Cleese segues off to talk about chess. He plays chess on the computer often and has discovered a weakness in his game.
He's bad at anticipating moves from the knight. It's the thing he works on most when he plays.
And that's the trick, Cleese says.
"You get interested in your weakness. If you work on your weakness you're bound to get better."
John Cleese and The Holy Grail
- 8 p.m. Friday
- Saroyan Theatre, 700 M St.
- $54-$84
- 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
