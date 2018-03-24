Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 24 | FresYes Fest, boxing & ‘The Dude’

Saturday, March 24
Event: FresYes Fest
Thousands of people will converge on downtown Fresno for the annual block party featuring more than 20 food trucks, 40 vendors and a full line-up of music. New WBC champion Jose Ramirez will make his first hometown appearance since winning the title. This year’s tribute beer is “Pride of the Valley,” an IPA in honor of Ramirez. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/104139473712361, free.
1-11 p.m.
Event: My Lai Memorial Exhibit
The traveling exhibit created by Veterans for Peace – Chicago Chapter uses the My Lai massacre to view the impact of war on the people of Vietnam and Southeast Asia. It consists of informational panels, interactive touch-screen simulations, collage building and sharing wall. FIRM, 1940 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-512-9469, www.mylaimemorial.org, free.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Event: Fight Night
It’s a night of professional boxing featuring bouts between Ivan Varela, Jose Rodriguez, Julian Lopez, Jose Salinas and more. Ring announcing by Richard Ortiz from the Fighters Voice. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $40-$100.
7 p.m.
Event: Converting your lawn to meadow
Join the Fresno County Master Gardeners for a lesson on how to convert your traditional lawn into a meadow that, over time, will attract pollinators, use less water and require less maintenance. Native grasses and wildflowers will be discussed. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Event: Screening of the ‘The Big Lebowski’
Catch the 1998 cult classic on the historic big screen. The film stars Jeff Bridges as “The Dude,” who seeks restitution for his rug after a case of mistaken identity. Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/174482703352734, $5.
8 p.m.
