Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 23 | Mental health, wine dinner & ‘Dolores’

Friday, March 23
Event: ‘Next to Normal’
The play explores how one suburban household deals with crisis and mental illness. It’s a typical American family, a teenage son and daughter, architect dad and stay-at-home mom. But their lives are anything but normal as their mother has been battling manic depression for the past 16 years. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, playhousemerced.com, $15-$22.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Speakers Forum
The event includes a screening of “Dolores,” a documentary about a co-founder of the United Farm Workers, Dolores Huerta. She will participate in a Q&A following the screening. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-226-1800, ext. 290, www.eventbrite.com/e/dolores-free-film-screening-with-qa-tickets-43410671487, free.
6-8:30 p.m.
Music: Soli Deo Gloria
“Spring Tapestry: Vibrant Colors” features choir favorites and several special selections, including a piece created just for SDG’s 10th season, titled “Immortal Harps.” With Laura Porter playing the harp and Jennie Blomster and Elisha Wilson on horn. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-285-3993, sdgchoir.com, $10-$20.
8 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Shadow of Drought’
Cineculture presents the film about California as it recovers from the worst drought in state history and how climate change is impacting Southern California’s imported water supply. Fresno State, Alice Peters Auditorium, 5241 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/375771819555676.
5:30 p.m.
Event: Vina Robles Wine Maker’s Dinner
Enjoy a four-course dinner featuring Vina Robles Winery. Dishes include cioppino paired with Red 4 and beef tenderloin paired with cabernet sauvignon. Joe’s Steakhouse, 831 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-486-3536, www.facebook.com/events/124290768327584, $65.
6 p.m.
