Entertainment

10 emerging writers receive $50,000 Whiting Awards

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 05:10 PM

NEW YORK

Ten emerging writers, a mix of poets, dramatists and fiction and nonfiction authors, are the winners of this year's $50,000 Whiting Awards.

The awards were presented Wednesday night at a ceremony in Manhattan.

Poet Tommy Pico, dramatist Nathan Alan Davis, poet-nonfiction writer Anne Boyer and nonfiction writer Esmé Weijun Wang received awards. Other winners include novelists Patty Yumi Cottrell, Brontez Purnell and Weike Wang, poet Rickey Laurentiis and playwrights Antoinette Nwandu and Hansol Jung.

The Whiting Foundation established the awards in 1985 to help writers fulfill the promise of "superior literary work."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Previous winners include Michael Cunningham, Jonathan Franzen and Jorie Graham.

  Comments  