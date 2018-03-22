Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, March 22 | Moonwalker, Buffalo Bill & the Big Read

Thursday, March 22
Event: Moonwalker – The Reflection of Michael
Go on a musical journey into the career of Michael Jackson, featuring live vocals and a cast of musicians, singers, dancers and stylists. Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 800-942-6886, www.tachipalace.com, $25-$45.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Buffalo Bill & California
The Fresno County Historical Society presents historian and lecturer Gregory Hinton, who will speak on William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s life from childhood to international showman. Fresno County Historical Museum, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-441-0862, valleyhistory.org, $25.
6-8:30 p.m.
Music: Petite Eglise
Enjoy a live show featuring a mix of jazz, contemporary and soft blues music. E’s Soul Food truck will be on hand. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/166700670803078.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Threads of the Past
With no written language, the Hmong people used embroidery to pass down stories from generation to generation. Learn how the tradition began and how some stories have been lost over time. This event is part of the Big Read 2018 program and inspired by the book “The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang. Fig Garden Regional Library, 3071 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-600-4071, fresnolibrary.org/bigread.html.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Event: Weekend Explorers – Pincushion Peak
Get an in-depth look at the trail that’s close enough to Fresno to accomplish as a day-hike. Learn how to make the most of the trail, including gear you won’t want to leave behind. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/weekend-explorers-pincushion-peak/fresno/198177, free.
6-7:30 p.m.
