Bestselling food author Michael Pollan will speak at Saroyan Theatre.
Bestselling food author Michael Pollan will speak at Saroyan Theatre. Alia Malley Special to The Bee
Bestselling food author Michael Pollan will speak at Saroyan Theatre. Alia Malley Special to The Bee

Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 21 | Town Hall, author talk & mammograms

March 21, 2018 02:02 AM

Wednesday, March 21

Event: San Joaquin Valley Town Hall Lecture Series

Michael Pollan is the author of best sellers “In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto” and “The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals.” He will discuss how to find nature closer to home, through the garden, farm and table. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-444-2180, valleytownhall.com, $40.

10:30 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Music: TSOL

True Sounds of Liberty is a punk rock band formed in 1978 in Long Beach that gained fame in the 1980s with “Superficial Love.” TSOL will perform with Downtown Brown and The Velisha. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $14.

8 p.m.

Event: Author Talk with Renee Watson

The bestselling author, educator and social justice activist is the author of “Piecing Me Together” and “Betty Before X.” West Fresno Branch Library, 188 E. California Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1177611952342576.

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Community: Mammogram screenings

United Health Centers and Susan G. Komen team to provide the women of Mendota and the surrounding areas the opportunity to receive free mammogram screenings. United Health Centers, 121 Barboza St., Mendota, 800-492-4227, www.facebook.com/events/350685478761925, free.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘Robocop’

Peter Weller stars in this 1987 film about a cop murdered by criminals who is revived as a superhuman cyborg law enforcer. Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/898890173568816, free.

7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

  Comments  