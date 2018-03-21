Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 21 | Town Hall, author talk & mammograms

Wednesday, March 21
Event: San Joaquin Valley Town Hall Lecture Series
Michael Pollan is the author of best sellers “In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto” and “The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals.” He will discuss how to find nature closer to home, through the garden, farm and table. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-444-2180, valleytownhall.com, $40.
10:30 a.m.
Music: TSOL
True Sounds of Liberty is a punk rock band formed in 1978 in Long Beach that gained fame in the 1980s with “Superficial Love.” TSOL will perform with Downtown Brown and The Velisha. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $14.
8 p.m.
Event: Author Talk with Renee Watson
The bestselling author, educator and social justice activist is the author of “Piecing Me Together” and “Betty Before X.” West Fresno Branch Library, 188 E. California Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1177611952342576.
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Community: Mammogram screenings
United Health Centers and Susan G. Komen team to provide the women of Mendota and the surrounding areas the opportunity to receive free mammogram screenings. United Health Centers, 121 Barboza St., Mendota, 800-492-4227, www.facebook.com/events/350685478761925, free.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Robocop’
Peter Weller stars in this 1987 film about a cop murdered by criminals who is revived as a superhuman cyborg law enforcer. Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/898890173568816, free.
7 p.m.
