Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 20 | Music, Tech Tuesday, Paint Night and more

Tuesday, March 20
Music: Taylor Bennett
The hip-hop artist is from the West Chatham neighborhood of Chicago. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.
7 p.m.
Event: Tech Tuesday
Ideaworks’ weekly technology meet-up is your chance to explore technology, learn new skills and work on advanced tech projects. Laptops and micro-controllers are provided to beginners to start down the path of creating their own robotics, automation or “Internet of Things” projects. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St., Cloivs, www.facebook.com/events/215404515669964/.
6-9 p.m.
Event: Sip, Paint and Mingle
Relax, have a sip and mingle while painting a portrait of pandas. Corks & Palette Mixer, 1526 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1193162527481497/, $20.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Just the Tips Comedy Show
Brandie Posey has been featured as a performer at the New York Comedy Festival, RIOT Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest, FEST in Gainesville, Bridgetown Comedy Festival and The All Jane Festival, among many others. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/153515155332366/.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Mobile Production Vehicle Q&A
Learn about creating a production with the Community Media Access Collaborative MPV. Meet and brainstorm with other CMAC members interested in producing videos with the van. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/434771906951666/.
6-9 p.m.
