Five Things To Do Today, Monday, March 19 | A$AP Ferg, Armenian studies & bike repair

Monday, March 19
Music: A$AP Ferg
Born Darold D. Brown Ferguson, the rapper from Harlem got his start with A$AP Mob before recording his first solo album, “Trap Lord,” in 2013. He went on to release his second mixtape, “Still Striving,” in 2017. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 N. Broadway St., Fresno, www.ticketsnow.com/resaleorder/a-ap-ferg-tickets-fresno-ca-3-19-2018/tickets/2268100?PID=2268100, $49-$63.
7 p.m.
Event: ‘Multiple Identities and Memories of the Armenian World’
Dr. Hayk Demoyan, director of the Armenian Genocide and Museum Institute, will analyze and discuss the identity and memory politics in Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora. Fresno State, University Business Center, 5241 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies, free.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Women’s basketball
The Fresno State women’s basketball team faces the University of Nevada in the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.ticketmaster.com, $7-$10.
7 p.m.
Event: Flat repair demo
Whether you’ve never changed a bicycle tire, or just need a refresher course, gets tips on how to keep your bike in top shape, including how to clean and lube your chain, what to do before every ride and what you should always carry with you. Sunnyside Bicycles, 6105 E. Kings Canyon Road, www.facebook.com/events/426132734509707.
6-7 p.m.
Community: Open House
The shelter provides emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 12-17, 18 if still in high school. Sanctuary Youth Shelter, 1545 N St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/2099688163578032.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
