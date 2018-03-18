Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 18 | Ethan Bortnick, ‘Lydia’ & Easter bunny

Sunday, March 18
Concert: Ethan Bortnick
He is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as “the world’s youngest solo musician to headline his own concert tour,” and at 16 years old, he’s already raised over $50 million for charities around the globe. He’s performed with Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Beyonce and Reba McEntire, just to name a few. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $35-$55.
7 p.m.
Event: ‘Lydia’
University Theatre presents the story of a Mexican-American family in El Paso in the early 1970s that hires an undocumented immigrant, Lydia, as a caregiver who ends up developing a bond with other family members. Performances continue through March 24. Fresno State, University Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/600723813606137, $17, $15 seniors.
2 p.m.
Music: AUSA Military Band Concert
The Sounds of Freedom will present a family-friendly concert. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-341-4992, free.
2-4 p.m.
Event: Bunny Cares
Families are invited to bring their children within every spectrum of special needs to experience the tradition of visiting with the Easter bunny and have their photos taken. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, www.autismspeaks.org/Bunny2018.
8-10 a.m.
Event: Armenian Studies annual banquet
The Armenian Studies program at Fresno State hosts its 30th annual banquet to recognize graduating students. Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1674129879315133, $50.
5 p.m.
