Centuries-old covenant shapes Tennessee city's real estate

This Feb. 25, 2018, photo shows Fire Station No. 5, located at the corner of Front Street and Union Avenue at the southern most part of the promenade in Memphis, Tenn. The closest and best parcel of land for a second convention center hotel in Downtown Memphis is the Mud Island parking garage. It's a block away from the Memphis Cook Convention Center and is the first site that came up when a Denver developer approached the city last year about possibly building such a hotel. Daily News via AP Houston Cofield