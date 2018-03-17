The Fresno Football Club will play its first game ever at Chukchansi Park.
The Fresno Football Club will play its first game ever at Chukchansi Park. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 17 | Fresno Foxes debut & St. Paddy’s Day

March 17, 2018 02:08 AM

Saturday, March 17

Event: Alley Party

The party starts at noon and continues through the night at downtown Fresno’s newest venue, Broadway Event Center. The alleyway will feature live music, food trucks, art vendors and street performers leading up to Chukchansi Park where the Fresno FC pro soccer team, the Foxes, will play its inaugural game against the Las Vegas Lights. Broadway Event Center, 721 Broadway St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/215717989005254.

Noon

Event: Ani-Me Con

The largest anime, gaming and sci-fi convention in the central San Joaquin Valley is two days of gaming, comics and more. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-486-8664, www.ani-me.com, $20 for the weekend.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Event: Fresno County Master Gardeners

Learn the ups and downs of growing tomatoes, from the easiest varieties and successful growing practices to managing pests and diseases. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.

9:30-11 a.m.

Music: St. Patrick’s Day festival

Pyrograph, Requiem, Strange Earth, Sell Out and For the Record headline. With special green beer, food and vendors. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/403188736790312, $10.

7 p.m.

Event: Professional Bull Riders

The Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour showcases some of the top elite and up-and-coming bull riders. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $18-$103.

7 p.m.

