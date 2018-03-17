Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 17 | Fresno Foxes debut & St. Paddy’s Day

Saturday, March 17
Event: Alley Party
The party starts at noon and continues through the night at downtown Fresno’s newest venue, Broadway Event Center. The alleyway will feature live music, food trucks, art vendors and street performers leading up to Chukchansi Park where the Fresno FC pro soccer team, the Foxes, will play its inaugural game against the Las Vegas Lights. Broadway Event Center, 721 Broadway St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/215717989005254.
Noon
Event: Ani-Me Con
The largest anime, gaming and sci-fi convention in the central San Joaquin Valley is two days of gaming, comics and more. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-486-8664, www.ani-me.com, $20 for the weekend.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Event: Fresno County Master Gardeners
Learn the ups and downs of growing tomatoes, from the easiest varieties and successful growing practices to managing pests and diseases. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Music: St. Patrick’s Day festival
Pyrograph, Requiem, Strange Earth, Sell Out and For the Record headline. With special green beer, food and vendors. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/403188736790312, $10.
7 p.m.
Event: Professional Bull Riders
The Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour showcases some of the top elite and up-and-coming bull riders. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $18-$103.
7 p.m.
