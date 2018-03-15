AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this March 13, 2018 photo, Salome Aranda, an indigenous woman from the Amazonian town of Morete Cocha, wears a painting of a snake on her face during a demonstration against mining and oil drilling in the Amazon, outside government palace in Quito, Ecuador. Amazonian women are demanding, for a second day in a row, to meet with President Lenin Moreno about the issues. Dolores Ochoa AP Photo