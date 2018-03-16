Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 16 | Roar and Pour, noon tea & Metalachi

Friday, March 16
Event: Roar & Pour
Guests will stroll through the zoo after hours and sample a variety of local craft breweries including Mad Duck Brewery, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., Lagunitas, Firestone Brewing Co. and more, while enjoying music by Eva Scow, Patrick Contreras and First Gear Band. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org/event/roar-pour, $50.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: Pablo Francisco
The comedian is known for his spot-on impressions, and fans will get a glimpse of his new material as he prepares for a new one-hour comedy special titled “Here We Go Again.” Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $24-$34.
8 p.m.
Event: Noon Tea
Enjoy lunch on tables decorated with unique place settings and centerpieces that can all be bid on during the silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the patients and families supported by Hinds Hospice in Fresno, Madera and Merced counties. Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-320-0308, www.hindshospice.org/hinds-hospice-noon-tea-2018.html, $65.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Music: Metalachi
The world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band returns to the Valley. They will perform with Leather Serpent and Spacehooker. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $16-$20.
8:30 p.m.
Event: Antique show and sale
The 45th annual antique show and sale features quality antiques and collectibles. It continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Fig Garden Woman’s Club, 4550 N. Van Ness Blvd., www.facebook.com/events/146959682631051, $5.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
