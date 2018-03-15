Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, March 15 | Latin rock, women’s lecture & tacos

Thursday, March 15
Concert: Ricardo Arjona
He is one of the most successful Latin American artists of all time with 16 studio albums and more than 40 million albums sold. His music ranges from ballads to pop and rock and has won him a Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $37-$147.
8 p.m.
Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams
Don’t miss out on tacos from Los Toritos Taco Truck and Latin Urban Bistro, music by Boom Boom Brady, mobile boutiques and craft brews. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1577818665667193.
5-10 p.m.
Music: One Sultry Day
The Everything Possible tour features the alternative rock band with Celtic and Native American roots from Seattle. Fresno’s own Keeney Brothers Band will also perform. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com.
8 p.m.
Event: Women’s Studies National Women’s History Month lecture series
Women’s studies assistant professor Kathryn Fobear will speak on “No Entry and Save Haven: LGBTQ+ Asylum Seekers and Migrants Under Trump.” Fresno State, Henry Madden Library, 5200 N. Barton Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/404196813364501, kathrynf@csufresno.edu.
12:30-2 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘The Last Brown Beret’
Four Brown Berets reunite for the funeral of one of their fellow comrades in this 2017 film. The film’s director, Del Zamora, will be at a reception following the screening. College of the Sequoias, Ponderosa Hall, 915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/162211064500039.
5-8 p.m.
