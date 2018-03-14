Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 14 | Broadway in Fresno & clean air summit

Wednesday, March 14
Event: ‘The Sound of Music’
Broadway in Fresno returns with the production featuring Maria and the Von Trapp family. Directed by three-time Tony Award-winner Jack O’Brien and including scores like “My Favorite Things” and “Do-Re-Mi.” Second performance March 15. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $29-$79.
7:30 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Music: We Came As Romans
The metalcore band from Michigan formed in 2005 and released its latest album, “Cold Like War,” in 2017. The Plot in You, Oceans Ate Alaska, Currents and Tempting Fate will also perform. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $19.
8 p.m.
Event: Coffee with a Cop
Join Fresno Police Department Central District officers for a meet-and-greet or ask any questions you may have. Starbucks, 1987 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/177259416332629.
10 a.m.-noon
Music: Wind Ensemble Concert
Enjoy an evening of music provided by the Fresno City College wind ensemble. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/135986187184113, $8, $6 seniors.
7:30 p.m.
Event: San Joaquin Valley Clean Transportation Summit
The two-day event consists of workshops on the latest in clean transportation technology including electric vehicles, natural gas options, high-speed rail impact and more. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-san-joaquin-valley-clean-transportation-summit-registration-42022624802, free.
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments