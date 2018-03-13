Pinch us now. Here’s the lowdown on where to go for St. Patrick’s Day fun

Get ready to get your green on. Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day and there will be plenty of green beer, Irish whiskey and corn beef to be enjoyed.
Downtown Fresno – One of the newest events will happen in downtown Fresno. Developer Terance Frazier is throwing an “Alley Wave Party” at 721 Broadway between Broadway and H streets and Mono and Inyo streets.
It’s a first-of-its-kind party and it’s free to attend. There will be multiple DJs, food vendors, bounce houses and three big-screen televisions broadcasting the Jose Ramirez boxing match.
The event is being billed as the “Biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in the Valley.” The party is all ages and goes from noon to 1 a.m. For more details check out AlleyWave on Facebook.
Hanford – The city’s annual Saint Patrick’s Celebration is from 6-9 p.m. downtown. There will be microbrew tasting at 24 downtown businesses, live music, food, shopping and more.
Among the 35 breweries participating will be local craft beer makers, Hop Forged Brewing Company, Hanford Homebrew, 559 Local Brewery and Kaweah Brewing Co. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. For more information go to www.mainstreethanford.com.
Southeast Fresno – At Irish O’ Sullivans, 5689 E. Kings Canyon Road, the green beer will be flowing and the corned beef and cabbage will be hot and ready. This Sunnyside area bar and restaurant will also feature music and an outdoor beer garden.
Northwest Fresno – Elliot’s, 1560 E. Nees Ave., will have a full lineup of boozy fun. The bar is offering drink specials, including $6 for Slane or Pogues whiskey, $7 for Slane car bombs, $9 for Irish car bombs and $3 for Wexford Irish Beer. There will also be a DJ and tacos.
Northeast Fresno – If you are craving some hearty Irish food and beer, then you may want to check out The Mad Duck’s menu in the Campus Pointe shopping center, just east of Fresno State. The crew at Mad Duck is serving some classics, including shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, Irish nachos, bangers and mash, colcannon soup and corned beef sandwiches. Also available will be Guinness on draft and Irish whiskey flights.
Clovis – One of the area’s newest craft beer makers, Zone 9, is throwing its first Saint Patrick’s Day party at its tap room at 1450 Tollhouse Road Suite 105. Drop by from 2-10 p.m. to try their beers and food by Gastro Grill food truck.
And Groggs Irish Pub, on the northeast corner of Willow and Nees avenues, will have corned beef, cabbage and mashed potatoes all week.
