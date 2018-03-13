Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 13 | Comedy, genealogy & computer basics

Tuesday, March 13
Event: Just the Tips Comedy Show
Lisa Curry began her career as part of Second City Hollywood’s improv team and has completed multiple national tours. As a writer she’s contributed to the development of three original series and wrote an ad campaign for Comedy Central. She divides her time between New York and Los Angeles. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/172887196819826.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno County Genealogical Society
Emy Lopez Phillips will share her journey on how she was able to reunite her grandmother who left Nicaragua in 1946 with her family in 2009. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-225-7972, fresnogenealogy.org.
6-8:30 p.m.
Event: Let’s Talk Clovis
Tony Petrosino will discuss his experiences in World War II. Clovis District Memorial Building, 453 Hughes Ave., Clovis, 559-299-0471, clovis-museum.com.
7 p.m.
Event: Poetry writing class
Learn the basics of poetry writing with Fresno’s first poet laureate, James Tyner. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/608923019447009.
7 p.m.
Event: Mouse basics
It’s never too late to learn how to use a computer and this instructional class will teach you how to use a mouse and the basic parts of a computer. West Fresno Branch Library, 188 E. California Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9277, www.fresnolibrary.org.
10:30 a.m.-noon
