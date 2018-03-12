Five Things To Do Today, Monday, March 12 | Celtic music, therapy dogs & choral music

Monday, March 12
Music: An Irish Celebration
Join Pipe on the Hob for an afternoon of Celtic music, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, fresnolibrary.org.
5:30 p.m.
Event: Therapy dogs orientation
Therapy Dogs International Chapter 220 will hold an orientation meeting for those interested in having their dogs visit hospitals, institutions and any facility where dogs are needed. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220.
7 p.m.
Event: Indigo Circle
A meeting for like-minded individuals looking to learn and enhance their own spiritual journey. This month’s meeting features spiritual medium Michelle Goyette. New Thought Community, 2060 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/200321933868644, $5.
6:30-8 p.m.
Music: Choral concert
The Fresno State Choral and Chamber choirs present an evening of chamber music about different types of love. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/news-concerts, $10, $8 seniors.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Food giveaway
The Neighborhood Market Free Food Distribution is held every second Monday of the month. Volunteers are asked to check in at 10 a.m. and wear closed-toed shoes. Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/429930650782024.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
