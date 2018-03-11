Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 11 | Craft beer, keyboard concert & ikebana

Sunday, March 11
Event: Craft Beer Crawl
Stroll the streets of downtown Clovis and enjoy craft beer from all around California and stop by one of several food trucks. Breweries participating include Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Ballast Point Brewing Co., and the San Joaquin Worthogs, just to name a few. Old Town Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/old-town-clovis-craft-beer-crawl-tickets-42287916296, $35.
2-5:30 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Music: Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert
Pianist Barry Douglas will play pieces by Brahms, Schubert and Mussorgsky. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors.
3 p.m.
Event: Bitwise Beatdown
Take part in tournaments for Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Hearthstone. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/980619238754626, $5 per game entry fee.
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Music: An Afternoon with Rutter and Rossini
Fresno Choral Artists present John Rutter’s “Requiem” and Gioacchino Rossini’s “Petite Messe Solennelle.” They will be accompanied by organist Cathy Walker and harpist Laura Porter. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, fresnochoralartists.org, $15, $5 students.
4-5:30 p.m.
Event: Ikebana
Ikebana is an ancient art form of arranging living flowers. Ticket price includes vase, floral frog, flowers and greenery and your first beer or cafe beverage. Gazebo Gardens Nursery, 3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-222-7673, www.facebook.com/events/1804466839853236, $40.
2-3:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments