Learn the Japanese tradition of ikebana.
Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 11 | Craft beer, keyboard concert & ikebana

March 11, 2018 01:23 AM

Sunday, March 11

Event: Craft Beer Crawl

Stroll the streets of downtown Clovis and enjoy craft beer from all around California and stop by one of several food trucks. Breweries participating include Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Ballast Point Brewing Co., and the San Joaquin Worthogs, just to name a few. Old Town Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/old-town-clovis-craft-beer-crawl-tickets-42287916296, $35.

2-5:30 p.m.

Music: Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert

Pianist Barry Douglas will play pieces by Brahms, Schubert and Mussorgsky. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors.

3 p.m.

Event: Bitwise Beatdown

Take part in tournaments for Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Hearthstone. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/980619238754626, $5 per game entry fee.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Music: An Afternoon with Rutter and Rossini

Fresno Choral Artists present John Rutter’s “Requiem” and Gioacchino Rossini’s “Petite Messe Solennelle.” They will be accompanied by organist Cathy Walker and harpist Laura Porter. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, fresnochoralartists.org, $15, $5 students.

4-5:30 p.m.

Event: Ikebana

Ikebana is an ancient art form of arranging living flowers. Ticket price includes vase, floral frog, flowers and greenery and your first beer or cafe beverage. Gazebo Gardens Nursery, 3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-222-7673, www.facebook.com/events/1804466839853236, $40.

2-3:30 p.m.

