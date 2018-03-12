Faith & Values Calendar | Fundraiser, concert, film, revival, flower show

Gospel fundraiser
United Negro College Fund will hold its annual fundraising musical at 3 p.m. March 18 at Saints Community Church of God in Christ, 3740 E. Ashlan Ave. Enjoy a gospel concert while raising money for college scholarships.
Details: 559-439-3734.
Celebrate Recovery
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. March 15.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. March 15.
The Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-908-4923, 6 p.m. March 16.
Jewish Film Series
“Rabin in His Own Words,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. March 17.
Man Alive Christian Men’s Conference
With keynote speaker Jon Micah Sumrall, lead singer of Kutless, Port Naz, 2005 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, 559-333-3266, manaliveevents.org, March 17.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. March 19.
Revival
Saint Rest Baptist Church, 1550 E. Rev. Chester Riggins Ave., Fresno, 559-442-1908, 7 p.m. March 21-23.
Healing Dialogue
For families of murder victims and those incarcerated, 3700 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 424-240-9486, info@healingdialogueandaction.org, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 24. RSVP by March 19.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Newman Catholic Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. April 5.
Ikebana Flower Show and Boutique
Palm Methodist Church, Tulare and P streets, Dinuba, 559-591-0746, $5, 2-4:30 p.m. April 7.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. March 13.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. March 19.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. March 19.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. March 18.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. March 14.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 30.
