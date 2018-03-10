Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 10 | Poker, frogs and fairy tales & woodies

Saturday, March 10
Event: Poker for Paws
Support the Cat House on the Kings Cat Rescue and Sanctuary at this poker tournament that features prizes including a golfing package, tickets to the Fresno Philharmonic and much more. The casino will match proceeds dollar for dollar and will offer free poker-playing classes before the tournament. Club One Casino, 1033 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, $40 buy-in.
7:15-11:30 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Event: Frogs & Fairy Tales
All princesses and knights will get to learn about amphibians, meet live reptiles, play educational frog games, enjoy craft activities and cookie decorating, and have the opportunity to take photos with Cinderella, Snow White, Anna and Elsa. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, $16-$20.
9 a.m.-noon
Event: Summer Vegetables
Join the Fresno County Master Gardeners to learn the seven rules of gardening and how to select plants to ensure a bumper vegetable crop. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-453-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno.
9:30-11 a.m.
Event: The Weekend Blender
Don’t miss out on vendor booths, kids art hop, handcrafted gift items, skin care products, vintage collectibles and more, and get your picture taken with superheroes on site, including Batman, Captain America and Deadpool. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-0660, www.sierravistamall.com.
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Event: Woodies in the Valley
Over 40 cars with side panels and a whole or partial frame constructed from wood from all over California will be on display this weekend. Redwood High School, 1001 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-967-1357, valleywoodies.com, free.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments