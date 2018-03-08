Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, March 8 | The Rogue Festival continues

Thursday, March 8
Event: The Paranormal Pair
The award-winning Portland trio Box of Clowns will investigate the alleged haunting of the bookstore, complete with psychic readings, as part of this year’s Rogue Festival. Hart’s Haven, 950 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.boxofclowns.com, $10.
8 p.m.
Event: Parties for the Parkway Kickoff
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the largest fundraising event with the opportunity to bid on artwork donated by local artists, enjoy live music, beverages and appetizers. Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-248-8480, reservations.riverparkway.org, $30-$50.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Music: Love City
Numbskull presents the Philadelphia-based psychedelic punk-rock quartet. With Zee Will, Kam Cooks, Brian Cade and Crash. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $14.
8 p.m.
Event: Volunteer orientation
Orientation consists of a video and short presentation on the shelter and various volunteer opportunities available at the cat and dog adoption center. Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/187217815367152.
5:30-7 p.m.
Community: Bitwise Blood Drive
Help save lives as Bitwise partners with Central California Blood Center for a community blood drive and receive $1 off drinks at Valparaise Cafe & Roastery and large sandwiches at Mabel’s Kitchen. Bitwise Industries, 700 M St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/346312855778009.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
