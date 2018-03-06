Comedian Kyle Shire performs tonight.
Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 6 | Symphony & women’s history month

March 06, 2018 04:28 AM

Tuesday, March 6

Music: Community Symphony Orchestra Concert

Lauren Nichols is the guest soloist and will join the symphony to perform pieces including “The Gypsy Baron” by Strauss, “Flute Concerto in D Major” by Carl Reinecke and others. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-4600, www.facebook.com/events/157624414895261, $8, $6 seniors and students.

7:30 p.m.

Event: FLYP Talks

In honor of Women’s History Month, the event will feature short presentations from local women at the top of their fields, including Kerri Donis, Fresno fire chief; Tanya Fisher, Selma Unified School District superintendent; and Esmeralda Soria, Fresno City Council president. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/553327018381835., $25

6-9 p.m.

Event: Pipe on the Hob

Enjoy a Celtic music performance and stories from the Emerald Isle as told by librarian and storyteller Terrance V. McArthur. Sunnyside Branch Library, 5566 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, 559-600-6594, www.fresnolibrary.org.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Event: Fresno Apple/Mac user group

Join Doug Cox for an informational lesson on Siri, Alexa, Google and Quicken 18. UC Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-930-2706, www.facebook.com/fresnomug.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Event: Just the Tips comedy show

Comedian Kyle Shire honed his comedy skills by studying at the Piven Theater Workshop, Second City and Columbia College Chicago. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-312-6032, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-tuesdays-headlining-kyle-shire-comedy-show-open-mic-tickets-42682307932.

7-10 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

