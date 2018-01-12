Audra McDonald shows Fresnans, others what they’re missing out with interesting photo

Fresno legend Audra McDonald has quite the life.
She’s a Broadway star, living in New York City, beloved by many back in the 559.
And making many envious of her life, especially with a unique photo that she tweeted out Friday night of a Cupcake ATM machine.
Reason #54763974 NYC is the greatest city in the world: Cupcake ATM. pic.twitter.com/cqSwHd8jis— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 12, 2018
Never miss a local story.
Yes, an ATM machine that dispenses freshly baked cupcakes and cookies.
All day. Every day.
If only Fresno had one, right?
“Reason #54763974 NYC is the greatest city in the world: Cupcake ATM,” McDonald tweeted with her photo.
We need this in Fresno!!— Christine Eropkin (@Smartblond86) January 13, 2018
Though there isn’t a Cupcake ATM machine in town, there are three locations on the West Coast and a few hours drive from Fresno, with machines in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas and at the USC campus.
Those are open 24 hours, too.
So you don’t have to go all the way to New York City to enjoy the sweet life like Audra!
McDonald, by the way, is touring the country, including May 26 in Fresno.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments