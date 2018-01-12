Fresno arts scene legend Audra McDonald tweeted a photo of a Cupcake ATM machine that she ran into in New York City, showing what the good life can be like outside of Fresno.
Fresno arts scene legend Audra McDonald tweeted a photo of a Cupcake ATM machine that she ran into in New York City, showing what the good life can be like outside of Fresno. Twitter screenshot
Fresno arts scene legend Audra McDonald tweeted a photo of a Cupcake ATM machine that she ran into in New York City, showing what the good life can be like outside of Fresno. Twitter screenshot

Entertainment

Audra McDonald shows Fresnans, others what they’re missing out with interesting photo

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

January 12, 2018 09:54 PM

Fresno legend Audra McDonald has quite the life.

She’s a Broadway star, living in New York City, beloved by many back in the 559.

And making many envious of her life, especially with a unique photo that she tweeted out Friday night of a Cupcake ATM machine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yes, an ATM machine that dispenses freshly baked cupcakes and cookies.

All day. Every day.

If only Fresno had one, right?

“Reason #54763974 NYC is the greatest city in the world: Cupcake ATM,” McDonald tweeted with her photo.

Though there isn’t a Cupcake ATM machine in town, there are three locations on the West Coast and a few hours drive from Fresno, with machines in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas and at the USC campus.

Those are open 24 hours, too.

So you don’t have to go all the way to New York City to enjoy the sweet life like Audra!

McDonald, by the way, is touring the country, including May 26 in Fresno.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A peek at a movie by a Selma native that will screen at Cannes Film Festival

    Here's a teaser for "Guardia de mi Hermana," a short film by Selma native Michael Morales. The San Francisco State student's film will be screen at Cannes Film Festival's Short Film Corner.

A peek at a movie by a Selma native that will screen at Cannes Film Festival

A peek at a movie by a Selma native that will screen at Cannes Film Festival 0:35

A peek at a movie by a Selma native that will screen at Cannes Film Festival
Drake Bell sings 'I Found a Way' with Fresno fan 0:12

Drake Bell sings 'I Found a Way' with Fresno fan
B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio 1:17

B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio

View More Video