Bobby Bones adds second show at Tower Theatre

If you didn’t get tickets for the Bobby Bones comedy show at the Tower Theatre, don’t freak out. A second show has been added.
Bones – a comedian, musician, author and radio host – is bringing his one-man “Red Hoodie Comedy Tour” to Fresno on March 31. His first show sold out in minutes, so a second show has been added, said Susan Neville, box office manager for Tower Theatre.
The details will be announced on Tuesday.
“People are going to have to be a little patient,” said Neville. She was overwhelmed with phone calls on Friday after news leaked out on social media about a second show.
Never miss a local story.
The Bobby Bones Show,airs weekdays on iHeartRadio and has close to 5 million listeners. His memoir, “Bare Bones: I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading This Book,” was No 1. on The New York Times bestseller list in June. His band, the Raging Idiots, released a full-length album that debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy album chart. It landed No. 4 on the country chart.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments