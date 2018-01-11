Got stretch marks? A Lemoore tattoo artist helps cover them up with creative designs

Covering or getting rid of stretch marks can be challenging, and sometimes feels impossible.
There are many home remedies that claim to get the job done. Yet there’s one particular method more people are turning to, in order to hide stretch marks.
But they will have to tolerate some pain to go this route: getting a tattoo over the stretch marks.
At least one local tattoo artist has shown what can be done to mask those skin imperfections, while showcasing some creative designs.
Lemoore tattoo artist Christian Villela posted Thursday on Instagram a tattoo on a woman’s stomach that, for the most part, hides her stretch marks, and the photo has gained instant popularity with close to 500 likes in the first two hours of it being shared.
The tattoo is of a wolf’s face, running from just under the woman’s bra line down to her midriff.
“A lot of times, women want to cover the stretch marks over their belly,” Villela said. “Maybe they had a C-section or a tummy tuck and they want to hide it. There’s lots of reasons.
“The key is to be comfortable getting a tattoo and we’ll work with what designs work for you.”
Villela, who has worked professionally for four years, does warn that the stretch mark areas are more sensitive to pain, which limits how long a tattoo artist can work on the area.
The stretch mark area also is more elastic, which makes it more challenging for a tattoo artist to ink it compared to other skin areas.
“They swell really fast,” Villela said. “So you can’t work on them too long. Maybe two hours per session. Depending on the extent of the work, there could be two to three sessions.”
Tattoos costs can vary from $80 to 120 per hour.
Villela said he spent four hours working on the wolf tattoo, working very meticulously to get the details right.
His client still has more work to do, with gray shading to be inked on at a later session.
“Every client is different, every design is different,” Villela said. “We start with a consultation and one of the first questions you’re asked is: ‘Can you live with your stretch mark showing? Or do you to cover it up?’ And then we go from there.”
