Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Jan. 12 | Fresno Filmworks & Harlem Globetrotters

January 12, 2018 01:12 PM

Friday, Jan. 12

Event: Screening of ‘Faces Places’

Fresno Filmworks presents the French documentary by 89-year-old Agnes Varda and 33-year-old artist J.R., as they journey through rural France photographing locals. Varda was one of the leading figures of the French New Wave cinema. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.fresnofilmworks.org, $10, $8 seniors and students.

5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Event: Harlem Globetrotters

The star-studded roster features Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law and many others showcasing their amazing basketball skills, from dunking to trick shots, infused with hilarious comedy. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $33.50-$116.50.

7 p.m.

Event: Sesame Street Live: Let’s Party!

Kids can interact with Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch on one of the world’s most famous streets! Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C00533B99A04876, $12.75-$20.25.

2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Event: ‘Boys of Broadway’

Visalia Players introduce you to the leading men of Broadway throughout the years in this musical review featuring a multitude of songs from “Oklahoma,” “Man of La Mancha,” “My Fair Lady” and many others. Performances continue through Feb. 4. Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $8-$20.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Backpacking Basics

Join experts from REI for a lesson on planning, preparation and gear, including how to select proper clothing and footwear. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/backpacking-basics/fresno/192049, free.

6-7:30 p.m.

