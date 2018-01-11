Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 11 | Raising awareness for human trafficking

Thursday, Jan. 11
Event: ‘The Central Valley Boys’
The Top Rank Boxing card features Joe Lopez, Quilisto Madera, Bryan Lua and Daniel Valdivia in the main event. Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 800-942-6886, www.tachipalace.com/entertainment.php, $28-$103.
6:45 p.m.
Music: Salsa Night
All ages are invited to join the Ruben Hurtado Band, featuring congas and timbales, for a night of Salsa dancing. An instructor will give lessons. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/175294353074283.
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Community: Surgery center open house
Kaweah Delta will unveil its newly renovated surgery center that adds 18 semi-private beds to its pre- and post-op surgery area. Kaweah Delta Medical Center, 400 W. Mineral King Ave., Visalia.
5-7 p.m.
Community: Stop Human Trafficking
Local human trafficking organizations in collaboration with the Fresno Police Department, Youth for Christ, Catholic Charities and Fresno Rescue Mission will take to the streets of Fresno to raise awareness and funds. Visit pledge2stoptrafficking.org for more information.
6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Event: First Time Home Buyers Seminar
Learn the process from start to finish, including mortgage loans, buyer’s property search list, homeowner’s insurance and more. The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1522761407817334.
6:30 p.m.
