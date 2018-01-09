If you want to see Bobby Bones in Fresno, you better be quick

Bobby Bones will return to Fresno this spring as part of his 2018 comedy show tour.

Tickets for the March 31 show at the Tower Theatre go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. If you hope to get a spot, you better be quick. Last time Bobby Bones came to Fresno, his show sold out in under 60 seconds.

Bobby Estell’s show plays on the Fresno radio station 102.7 The Wolf in the mornings. His first book, “Bare Bones, I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading This Book,” was a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller in 2016. He also was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The show is known for its 37-year-old host and friends who appear on air and help him produce it. Estell has used his show to tell his life’s story of growing up poor in the deep South and to garner support for charity. His comedy band, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, has toured all over raising money for various charities and communities. Estell and radio co-host Amy coined the phrase and social media hashtag “Pimpin Joy,” during Amy’s mom’s battle with cancer. The phrase encourages listeners and fans to spread joy.

Estell announced the dates of his new “Red Hoodie” tour on Monday, which will include 14 U.S. cities. Musical guest Brandon Ray will open the show.