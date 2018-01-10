Drake Bell performs Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Fulton 55 in Fresno, California.
Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Jan. 10 | Drake Bell, Bachata, Beer & Bingo

January 10, 2018 01:57 AM

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Music: Drake Bell

The singer starred in Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and its spinoff “The Drake and Josh Show” before releasing his debut album in 2005. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$25.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Bachata and Salsa

Every Wednesday enjoy a night of music and dancing. Dance lessons begin at 8:15 p.m. with the dance following at 9 p.m. Marlo’s Club, 468 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/142609256401731, $5.

8 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘Ninja Exorcist’

Join the Savage Cinema Club for a screening of the 1980s film, with live commentary and drinking games. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1622774717781854, free.

8 p.m.

Event: Beer and Bingo Night

Buy a pint and get a bingo card. Enjoy drink specials and your chance to win beer and merchandise. House of Pendragon Brewing Co., 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/206057633290572.

6-10 p.m.

Community: Volunteer training

Bring a friend and learn what it takes to become a part of the organization. The next orientation will be held in April. The Source LGBT Center, 208 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1360005590788846.

6:30-8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

