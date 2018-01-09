Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Jan. 9 | Board games, jazz & group painting

Tuesday, Jan. 9
Event: Street Art Paint Night
The Margaritas and Masterpieces class combines food and drinks, a DJ spinning tunes and you painting a portrait of Amy Winehouse on recycled wood with a group. Planing Mill, 778 E. Center Ave., Visalia, mmartclass.com, $35.
6-9 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Event: Tuesday night board games
Join the Fresno Board Gamers and bring your favorite game or learn a new one. 1920 Tea Club, 732 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/209076359669533.
6-11 p.m.
Event: Randy Freeman
Enjoy a night of jazz featuring the jazz musician who also performs with Jazz Xperiment and other local groups. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/146119352839270.
5-7 p.m.
Event: Men’s basketball
The Fresno State Bulldogs host the Boise State Broncos in a Mountain West game. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C00532FD0D28541, $10-$65.
8 p.m.
Community: Job fair
Visalia Economic Development Corporation is hosting a job fair with potential employers including the County of Tulare, construction and tile businesses and many others. Job seekers are encouraged to bring résumés. Fresno Pacific University Visalia Campus, 245 N. Plaza Drive, Visalia, 559-733-3737, www.facebook.com/events/1931332110461174, free.
8-11 a.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments