Therapy Dogs International - Fresno Chapter 220 visits Buchanan High School. WENDEE WINTER Special to The Bee

Five Things To Do Today, Monday, Jan. 8 | Therapy dog orientation, yoga & more

January 08, 2018 01:02 AM

Monday, Jan. 8

Event: Indigo Circle

Join like-minded individuals looking to learn and enhance their own spiritual journey. New Thought Community, 2060 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/395570550861005, $5.

6:30-8 p.m.

Event: Zouk Soul

Take part in the ki-zouk workout from 7-8 p.m. or the zouk dance class from 8-9 p.m. The Cube at Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, $40 a month or $65 for both classes.

7-9 p.m.

Event: Women’s Circle

The burning bowl and white stone ceremonies are designed to let go of the past and allow space for new beginnings. The Dawn of Time, 2904 E. Fedora Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/297905184048464.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Community: Therapy dog orientation

Join the local chapter of Therapy Dogs International to find out what it takes to get your dog certified to visit hospitals and rehab centers. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220.

7 p.m.

Event: Yoga for seniors

The six-week class is designed for the older yoga practitioner, either beginning or experienced. Learn how to free stiff joints, relax tight muscles and improve balance. Other sessions include Feb. 19-March 26 and April 2-May. 7. Coil Yoga, 292 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1967348886627345, $75 per series.

4:15-5:15 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

