Five Things To Do Today, Monday, Jan. 8 | Therapy dog orientation, yoga & more

Monday, Jan. 8
Event: Indigo Circle
Join like-minded individuals looking to learn and enhance their own spiritual journey. New Thought Community, 2060 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/395570550861005, $5.
6:30-8 p.m.
Event: Zouk Soul
Take part in the ki-zouk workout from 7-8 p.m. or the zouk dance class from 8-9 p.m. The Cube at Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, $40 a month or $65 for both classes.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Women’s Circle
The burning bowl and white stone ceremonies are designed to let go of the past and allow space for new beginnings. The Dawn of Time, 2904 E. Fedora Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/297905184048464.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Community: Therapy dog orientation
Join the local chapter of Therapy Dogs International to find out what it takes to get your dog certified to visit hospitals and rehab centers. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220.
7 p.m.
Event: Yoga for seniors
The six-week class is designed for the older yoga practitioner, either beginning or experienced. Learn how to free stiff joints, relax tight muscles and improve balance. Other sessions include Feb. 19-March 26 and April 2-May. 7. Coil Yoga, 292 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1967348886627345, $75 per series.
4:15-5:15 p.m.
