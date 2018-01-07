Search for bald eagles at Millerton Lake.
Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 7 | Keyboard Concert, Comic Con & bald eagles

January 07, 2018 04:33 AM

UPDATED January 06, 2018 01:14 PM

Sunday, Jan. 7

Event: Bald Eagle Tour

Explore the lake while searching for the majestic bird also known as the United States’ official emblem. Tours continue every weekend through Feb. 25. Meet at the Fresno County Courthouse at Millerton Lake, 559-822-2332, www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=587, $20.

8 a.m.-noon

Music: Keyboard Concert

The Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert series continues with a performance featuring organist Kimberly Marshall. She will perform pieces by Bach, Frescobaldi and Raison. Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.

3 p.m.

Event: ‘Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe’

The musical combines haunting music, storytelling and stagecraft to tell the story of the iconic American author of pieces like “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Raven” and many more. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22.

2 p.m.

Event: Premier Bride Showplace

Meet with some of the finest professionals in the area and get valuable information to plan your big day, including two fashion shows at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fresno Convention Center, New Exhibit Hall, 700 M St., Fresno, pbshowplace.com/brides.php, $13.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Event: Selma Comic Con 2018

Meet with some of your favorite comic book and anime characters, browse collectibles and more. Selma Portuguese Hall, 1245 Nebraska Ave., Selma, www.facebook.com/events/1663032117076820, $5-$6.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

