Wafflicious teams up with Lanna Coffee Co. for a grand opening celebration.
Wafflicious teams up with Lanna Coffee Co. for a grand opening celebration. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
Wafflicious teams up with Lanna Coffee Co. for a grand opening celebration. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Jan. 6 | Waffles and coffee, WWII exhibit & reggae

January 06, 2018 01:00 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

Saturday, Jan. 6

Music: Brewfish

It’s a night of alternative rock and reggae with performances by Long Beach-based band Simple Sinsation and Let Us Chant. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$12.

9 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Event: Local grand opening

Would you like waffles with your coffee? Wafflicious has teamed up with Lanna Coffee Co. and will celebrate its grand opening at 617 Broadway St. Several vendors will be onsite to offer treats and other goodies.

9 a.m.-noon

Event: Free Food Demo

Join “The Nutrition Professor” for a demonstration of healthy cooking that will get your kids and family involved. Fresno County Department of Health, 1221 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/137760003677550.

4-6 p.m.

Event: WWII traveling exhibition opens

Kingsburg Historical Society is hosting “Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American WWII Experience,” a national traveling exhibition that opens today and runs Wednesdays through Sundays through Feb. 5. Kingsburg Historical Park, 2321 Sierra St., Kingsburg, www.facebook.com/events/379308699191776.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Community: Volunteer orientation

The animal shelter is seeking volunteers to help take care of dogs, cats, rabbits and birds. All volunteers ages 12-15 must have a guardian at all times. Animal Rescue of Fresno, 4545 E. Dakota Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1543852975704266.

7:55-10:30 a.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno

    Imm3rse.in is the first virtual reality arcade to open in Fresno, offering customers the experience of what it’s like to be inside of an actual video game. VR gaming is predicted to become a $45 billion industry in the next seven years. Imm3rse.in is open Thursday-Sunday and located at 4010 N. Chestnut Diagonal. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno 0:44

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno
Magic Mountain is expanding its hours to year-round 1:48

Magic Mountain is expanding its hours to year-round
Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade 1:03

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade

View More Video