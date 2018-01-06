Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Jan. 6 | Waffles and coffee, WWII exhibit & reggae

Saturday, Jan. 6
Music: Brewfish
It’s a night of alternative rock and reggae with performances by Long Beach-based band Simple Sinsation and Let Us Chant. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$12.
9 p.m.
Event: Local grand opening
Would you like waffles with your coffee? Wafflicious has teamed up with Lanna Coffee Co. and will celebrate its grand opening at 617 Broadway St. Several vendors will be onsite to offer treats and other goodies.
9 a.m.-noon
Event: Free Food Demo
Join “The Nutrition Professor” for a demonstration of healthy cooking that will get your kids and family involved. Fresno County Department of Health, 1221 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/137760003677550.
4-6 p.m.
Event: WWII traveling exhibition opens
Kingsburg Historical Society is hosting “Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American WWII Experience,” a national traveling exhibition that opens today and runs Wednesdays through Sundays through Feb. 5. Kingsburg Historical Park, 2321 Sierra St., Kingsburg, www.facebook.com/events/379308699191776.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Community: Volunteer orientation
The animal shelter is seeking volunteers to help take care of dogs, cats, rabbits and birds. All volunteers ages 12-15 must have a guardian at all times. Animal Rescue of Fresno, 4545 E. Dakota Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1543852975704266.
7:55-10:30 a.m.
