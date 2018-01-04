Is your family missing out on the fastest-selling video game system in U.S. history?

If you bought or received a Nintendo Switch for Christmas – or got one long before the holidays – you’re not alone.
The Nintendo Switch has become the fastest-selling video game system in the United States based on its first 10 months on the market, according to Nintendo.
Since the console’s launch in March 2017, Nintendo had sold 4.8 million Switch systems nationally.
Unlike most systems, the Switch is able to cater to gamers whether they prefer to play at home on the road, thanks to its portable size.
“Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go,” Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s president, said in a statement. “Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond.”
The Nintendo Wii remains the best-selling console of all time, according to Fortune.
But the Nintendo Switch is on pace to take over.
The Switch previously set a Nintendo record for fastest-selling console during its first two days on the market.
A Nintendo Switch costs $299.99 and among its most-sought games is Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
