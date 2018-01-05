Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Jan. 5 | Dwight Yoakam, Beat Lounge & ‘Casablanca’

Friday, Jan. 5
Concert: Dwight Yoakam
The country superstar has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and is a multiple Grammy Award-winner. In September 2016 he released his first-ever bluegrass album, “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars.” Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $53-$79.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Dollar Friday
Get hands-on experience at the Discovery Center, the exploration and science museum where admission is only $1 on the first Friday of every month. The Discovery Center, 1944 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.thediscoverycenter.net, $1.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Music: Beat Lounge
Join DJ Mr. Leonard for an evening of classic beats from old school and new school music. Tower District Records, 1930 N. Echo Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1715864641807793.
7-10 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Casablanca’
The 1942 romantic drama returns to the big screen at the historic Crest Theatre in time for the film’s 76th anniversary. It stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, www.facebook.com/events/1561642430540088, $5.
8 p.m.
Event:
Comedian Danny Minch returns to where it all began before he began appearing with comics like Ari Shaffir, Sam Tripoli and others. Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 1922 Howard Road, Madera, 559-416-9120, www.eventbrite.com/e/slice-of-comedy-madera-headlining-danny-minch-homecoming-show-tickets-40910071124, $15.
8 p.m.
