Local comedian Danny Minch holds back after joking with audience members. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Jan. 5 | Dwight Yoakam, Beat Lounge & ‘Casablanca’

January 05, 2018 01:19 AM

UPDATED January 04, 2018 12:24 PM

Friday, Jan. 5

Concert: Dwight Yoakam

The country superstar has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and is a multiple Grammy Award-winner. In September 2016 he released his first-ever bluegrass album, “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars.” Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $53-$79.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Dollar Friday

Get hands-on experience at the Discovery Center, the exploration and science museum where admission is only $1 on the first Friday of every month. The Discovery Center, 1944 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.thediscoverycenter.net, $1.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music: Beat Lounge

Join DJ Mr. Leonard for an evening of classic beats from old school and new school music. Tower District Records, 1930 N. Echo Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1715864641807793.

7-10 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘Casablanca’

The 1942 romantic drama returns to the big screen at the historic Crest Theatre in time for the film’s 76th anniversary. It stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, www.facebook.com/events/1561642430540088, $5.

8 p.m.

Event:

Comedian Danny Minch returns to where it all began before he began appearing with comics like Ari Shaffir, Sam Tripoli and others. Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 1922 Howard Road, Madera, 559-416-9120, www.eventbrite.com/e/slice-of-comedy-madera-headlining-danny-minch-homecoming-show-tickets-40910071124, $15.

8 p.m.

