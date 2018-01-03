10 big acts coming to Central Coast in 2018 — from music legends to comedy stars

Looking for fun?
Here are 10 big-name acts coming to the Central Coast in 2018.
Some of the year’s hottest shows, such as country star Kris Kristofferon and violinist Itzhak Perlman’s upcoming concerts in San Luis Obispo, are already sold out. So buy your tickets soon!
Mike Birbiglia
What: The comedian behind “Don’t Think Twice” and “Sleepwalk with Me” brings his latest standup show, aptly titled “The New One,” to San Luis Obispo. Expect masterful storytelling and painfully funny material. (Due to adult subject matter, this show is recommended for ages 16 and up.)
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $40 to $90
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
Eddie Izzard
What: Brilliant. Funny. Fashionable. The Emmy Award-winning British comedian returns to the Central Coast with an intimate, 17-and-older show inspired by his new autobiography, “Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens.”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 1
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $40 to $85
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
Scott Kelly
What: Meet the first NASA astronaut to spend close to a year on the International Space Station. Capt. Scott Kelly — whose brother, astronaut Mark Kelly, is married to former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords — will talk about his experiences in space and what he learned about leadership and teamwork floating hundreds of miles above Earth.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 20
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $59 to $150
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
Bonnie Raitt
What: The legendary blues rocker known for her sultry vocals and searing slide guitar will give concertgoers “Something to Talk About” when she takes the stage — and they won’t just be gabbing about her 10 Grammy Awards. R&B icon Jon Cleary opens the 21-and-up show.
When: 8 p.m. March 23
Where: Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez
How much: $75 to $105
Info: 805-686-3805 or www.chumashcasino.com
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
What: Who’s got the funk? George Clinton, that’s who. Get ready to boogie to such irresistible hits as “Flash Light” and “One Nation Under a Groove” as the revolutionary band leader of Parliament and Funkadelic (figuratively) tears the roof off of downtown San Luis Obispo’s coolest concert venue.
When: 8 p.m. March 30
Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
How much: $48
Info: fremontslo.com
Arlo Guthrie
What: The fearless folk icon behind “City of New Orleans” is stopping in San Luis Obispo, and he’s bringing his kids along. Of course, no concert would be complete without a performance of “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” the hilarious 18-minute song landed Guthrie in the Grammy Hall of Fame.
When: 7 p.m. April 7
Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
How much: $52
Info: fremontslo.com
Audra McDonald
What: The winner of six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award, Audra McDonald is one of Broadway’s biggest stars — and she has the pipes to prove it. The singer returns to the Central Coast after a sold-out San Luis Obispo concert in 2014.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 16
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $32 to $95
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
Yanni
What: Remember “Live at the Acropolis?” New Age music superstar Yanni will recreate the dramatic, synthesizer-drenched magic of his popular, platinum-selling live album right here in Paso Robles.
When: 8 p.m. June 5
Where: Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles
How much: $55 to $85
Info: 805-286-3680 or vinaroblesmphitheatre.com
Jay Leno
What: You’ve seen him on TV. Now watch the former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and current host of CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage” crack jokes live in a much-anticipated show rescheduled from 2017.
When: 8 p.m. June 15
Where: Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles
How much: $50 to $85
Info: 805-286-3680 or vinaroblesmphitheatre.com
Trevor Noah
What: Roughly a year after his sold-out San Luis Obispo County debut, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is back for another night of smart, insightful standup comedy. New York comic Angelo Lozada will open the show.
When: 8 p.m. July 18
Where: Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles
How much: $49.50 to $65
Info: 805-286-3680 or vinaroblesmphitheatre.com
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
